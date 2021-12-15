Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $46,894,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,273,000 after acquiring an additional 256,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17,566.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 136,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,247,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.64.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.