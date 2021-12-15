StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GASS stock remained flat at $$2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.42.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

