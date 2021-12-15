State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,751 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $56,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 74.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 57.7% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR opened at $621.89 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $585.45 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $685.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $722.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

