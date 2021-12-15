State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 234 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $40,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.38.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $356.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $362.70.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

