State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $51.73 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,390 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $51,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $176.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.31 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.86 and its 200 day moving average is $171.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.43.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

