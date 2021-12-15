State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $47.74 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $47,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $2,236,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $23,754,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX opened at $679.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.50 and a fifty-two week high of $719.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $614.58 and its 200 day moving average is $614.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,785,803. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.