State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $34.87 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $34,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 36.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 24.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 22.0% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Moody’s by 38.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $391.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.80.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

