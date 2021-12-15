State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 453,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $44,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.05. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

