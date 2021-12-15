State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Nucor by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nucor by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $118.42 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.24.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Argus increased their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

