State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Humana by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HUM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.76.

NYSE:HUM opened at $461.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.76. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.