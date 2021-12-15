State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 22,931 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UiPath were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 16.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,102 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist cut their price target on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.82.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450 over the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

