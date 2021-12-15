State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.7% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after buying an additional 27,147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 61,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $216.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.75 and its 200-day moving average is $235.32. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.09 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.