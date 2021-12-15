State of Michigan Retirement System Has $9.78 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group stock opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

