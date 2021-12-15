State of Michigan Retirement System Has $10.40 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,072 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 111.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 34.0% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 52,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $979,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $676.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $350.09 and a one year high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $714.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.18.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $120,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.95.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

