Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 361.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,108 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

