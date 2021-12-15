Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) dropped 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 10,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,824,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,050 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,585 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,671 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

