Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares fell 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.93. 10,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,824,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBLK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.78%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.