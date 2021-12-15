Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Shares Down 0.5%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.17. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50.

About Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF)

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment, semiconductors, and electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, Applied Electronic Products, and Others. The Automotive Equipment segment manufactures automotive lighting products for automobile companies.

