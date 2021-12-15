Spire Wealth Management Takes $287,000 Position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the second quarter valued at about $665,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

SOCL opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.