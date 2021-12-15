Spire Wealth Management Sells 5,271 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 58.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 181,497 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 262.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.08. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

