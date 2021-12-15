Spire Wealth Management Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

NYSE:VMW opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

