Spire Wealth Management Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 3.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 16.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 5.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

