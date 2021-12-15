Spire Wealth Management Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.62. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $73.41 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

