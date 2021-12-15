Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Reduces Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $1,493,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $77,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 130.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 36.8% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 14.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

ATR opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.67 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

