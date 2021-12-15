SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,768 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35.

