SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 490.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 99.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

