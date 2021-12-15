SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 23.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,835.5% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.