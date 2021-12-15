Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Shares Down 10.6%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) was down 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.43. Approximately 103,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 63,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Spark Power Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.55 million and a PE ratio of -13.22.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

