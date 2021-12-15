Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in November

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKPGF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. Spark Power Group has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.