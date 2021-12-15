Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in November

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SKPGF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. Spark Power Group has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.50.
About Spark Power Group
Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.