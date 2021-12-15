Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the November 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spark New Zealand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

SPKKY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 85,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,798. Spark New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

