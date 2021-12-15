Spark Networks (LOV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN: LOV) recently:

12/15/2021 – Spark Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

12/10/2021 – Spark Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

12/9/2021 – Spark Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

12/4/2021 – Spark Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

12/3/2021 – Spark Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

11/18/2021 – Spark Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

11/17/2021 – Spark Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. 2,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,727. Spark Networks SE has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get Spark Networks SE alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Spark Networks news, Director Colleen B. Brown bought 12,810 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $43,169.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 32,281 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $85,867.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,757,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,368 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the second quarter worth $643,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the third quarter valued at $296,000.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.