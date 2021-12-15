SP Asset Management Sells 6,195 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SP Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SP Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09.

