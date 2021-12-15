SP Asset Management Has $18.02 Million Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

SP Asset Management cut its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,734 shares during the period. Nutanix accounts for 1.9% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $18,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Nutanix by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 19,905 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $830,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

