SP Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after acquiring an additional 426,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after buying an additional 742,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,702,000 after buying an additional 635,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

