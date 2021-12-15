Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sovos Brands.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.51 million.

SOVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,984,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,501,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,522,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,081,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOVO opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.