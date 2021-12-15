Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. Southern States Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $21.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

