South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,000 shares, an increase of 977.1% from the November 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,745,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SBES remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,249,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,952,777. South Beach Spirits has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

South Beach Spirits Company Profile

South Beach Spirits, Inc develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages. The company was founded by Carlos Espinosa on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

