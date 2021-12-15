South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,000 shares, an increase of 977.1% from the November 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,745,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SBES remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,249,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,952,777. South Beach Spirits has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
South Beach Spirits Company Profile
