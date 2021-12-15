Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stake Cut by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Sonos were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Sonos by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Sonos by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Sonos by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sonos by 9.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SONO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

