Solstein Capital LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 245.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 91.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWD opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31.

