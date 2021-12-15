Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) PT Lowered to $17.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.
Solo Brands stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $23.39.
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
