Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) PT Lowered to $17.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Solo Brands stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

