Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Trading 35.7% Higher

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS) traded up 35.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. 137,585 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 113,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$9.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.36.

Solarvest BioEnergy Company Profile (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. Its algal-based production systems are used to produce organic omega nutraceuticals and bio-pharmaceutical active ingredients/therapies.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Solarvest BioEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarvest BioEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.