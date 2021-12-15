SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $355.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,529. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.52 and a 200-day moving average of $288.66.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

