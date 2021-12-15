Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the November 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 69,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. Sodexo has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

