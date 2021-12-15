Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $933.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will post $933.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $958.00 million and the lowest is $919.30 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $513.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

SQM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,787 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

