Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) traded up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.17. 274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 224,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $9,728,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $4,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $3,964,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $2,501,000.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

