SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.55. 148,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,601. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $133.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.07.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

