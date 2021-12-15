SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 2,154 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.43 and a 200-day moving average of $203.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $233.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.