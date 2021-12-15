SlateStone Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 311.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.52 on Wednesday. 2,234,955 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.