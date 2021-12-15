SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 2,550 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 123.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 181.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after buying an additional 2,570,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,955.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 109.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,477 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.50.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.53. 23,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.49 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.25.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $11,975,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 697,822 shares of company stock worth $241,107,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

