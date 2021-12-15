SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $637,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 51.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 65,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY traded up $18.06 on Wednesday, hitting $267.44. The stock had a trading volume of 236,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,245. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.49 and its 200 day moving average is $243.32. The company has a market cap of $255.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $158.05 and a 52 week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.94.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

